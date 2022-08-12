Mumbai woman orders Rs 550 whisky online, gets duped of Rs 5.35 lakh

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini A Mumbai woman tried to place an online order for a whisky bottle worth Rs 550 online but ended up losing Rs 5.35 lakh to cyber fraudsters impersonating employees of a wine shop, according to reports.

The Dahisar area resident told the police she wanted to order a whisky bottle to decorate and design a cake so she searched online and came across the phone number of Silver Wines in her locality, which was uploaded by a cyber-fraudster , The Indian Express reported.

When the 27-year-old woman dialed the wine shop, a fraudster posed as an executive and informed her that their shop had closed for the day, but offered to make a home delivery in 10 minutes. She paid Rs 550 using an e-wallet by scanning a QR code sent to her and was then told that a delivery executive would contact her soon.

Another person called and told her it was mandatory to register to get alcohol delivered at home and that another executive would help her with the process.

The third “executive” then called her and asked her to go on the mobile payments service Google Pay and enter her receipt number 19,051 in place of the amount. Soon, the complainant received a message that Rs 19,051 was debited from her account.

She informed the executive and was, in turn, told there was an error in the system and she would have to redo the process to get her money back. She followed the instructions and again lost Rs 19,051.

When the woman confronted the executive, she was told the system was debiting the amount instead of crediting it due to a technical error. She was then asked to make further payments in order to get refunds of the earlier amounts. She paid a total of Rs 76,754 to the fraudsters in this manner.

The fraudsters later asked her to share her debit card details and requested her to increase the amount limit of the card. She followed the instruction, and shared the CVV number and also the card’s validity, according to the reports.

Another Rs 2 lakh were then debited from her account and she was then tricked to deposit Rs 2 lakh more in order to return the entire amount.

The woman lost Rs 5.35 lakh in three hours. The following day when the fraudsters stopped receiving her call, she approached the police. On August 10, the police registered an FIR at the MHB Colony police station in Borivali (West).

The police have written to the bank of the complainant to freeze the account numbers of the accused and also check if they can get any money sealed, Hindustan Times reported.