Mumbai woman buying sweets online for Rs,1,000 duped of Rs 2.4 lakh; recovers most of it later

An unsuspecting 49-year-old woman in Mumbai lost Rs 2,40,000 on Diwali after she tried to order sweets from an online store. Pooja Shah, a resident of suburban Andheri, tried to order sweets worth Rs 1,000, but an online fraud resulted in her losing lakhs. However, thanks to prompt action from the police, she was able to recover most of the lost amount, reported the news agency Press Trust of India.

Shah was trying to order sweets using a food delivery app but her transaction failed. She then searched for the sweet shop and called the number she found online. The person on the other end asked her to share her credit card details and the OTP. Within minutes, Rs 2,40,310 was taken from her account. However, Shah quickly reported the incident to the police who were able to stop most of the transfer. As a result, Rs 2,27,205 was stopped from being transferred to other accounts. The police are tracking the remaining amount, officials told PTI.

Between 2018 and 2020, there were a total of 16,450 cases registered in connection with frauds involving ATMs, credit cards, debit cards, online banking and OTPs. A total amount of Rs 128 crore was involved in such frauds in the financial year 2021-22.

In order to stay safe, individuals should be careful to never share their credit and debit card details with anyone and especially never share any OTPs involving bank transactions.