The Bombay High Court heard a petition seeking action against the civic authorities for failing to implement high court orders of 2018, directing the repair of potholes along all arterial roads in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the Bombay High Court on Friday that Mumbai will become pothole-free in the next three years. The high court was hearing a plea over the repairing of potholes in the city.

The lawyer appearing on behalf of the BMC, Mumbai's civic body, told the high court that authorities have covered all the manholes.

The BMC argued that the maximum concrete roads are potholes free. It said eight to nine agencies are working to repair roads in Mumbai.

The civic body further said, "The roads covering 175 km area are not under the BMC... while the roads covering 1,148 km area...are repaired."

It further explained that costal road, metro and other key construction are happening in Mumbai. "Because of the construction work, there are more vehicles on the road, and that's why potholes which we fill, appear again".

"We did the road repair work and covered the manholes before the monsoon," the BMC said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the petitioner's lawyer counted the BMC, saying that the filling used to fill the potholes is temporary. "This filling gets washed away with the first rains," the Mumbai civic body said.

To this, BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal said, "Our team puts the filling even when it rains. But the filling needs some time to dry up. But before that, it rains and the public thinks that the potholes were not taken care of." He added, "Top layer of all the roads across Mumbai is complete."

After the hearing, the high court said authorities are responsible if someone dies because of the potholes. "But we can't ask them to come up with a scheme. This can be addressed on an individual case basis," the court observed.

What's the case?

The high court was hearing a petition filed by an advocate, Ruju Thakker, seeking that contempt action be initiated against the civic authorities for failing to implement high court orders of 2018, directing the repair of potholes along all arterial roads in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

The Bombay High Court had summoned civic chiefs for not complying with its directions to keep roads and footpaths pothole-free.

Those summoned included BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal and commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority, Thane Municipal Corporation and Mira Bhayander Municipal on Friday over a plea on potholes.

The court said this week that despite mandatory directions issued by the court in its order regarding the repairing of road repairs, there are multiple news reports mentioning the bad condition of roads and uncovered/unguarded manholes.

The bench questioned the civic bodies’ inaction and said, "It has been five years since the first order was passed on the issue in 2018 and still the civic bodies have not been able to remove potholes."

The court took note of the rising number of accidents due to the poor condition of roads, potholes and manholes and said no action will be taken unless senior officials are made personally liable.

The bench said the commissioners are in contempt of court as they have not complied with the court orders.

Therefore, the court summoned these commissioners seeking an explanation as to why they should not be made liable for disobedience and non-compliance with the court order.

Potholes and accidents

As per newspaper reports, a biker fell down while trying to dodge a pothole and was run over by a dumper.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), however, in its affidavit submitted in court on Wednesday, said the biker fell not because of a pothole but because of a narrow and congested road.

"In view of this denial on the cause of death by the KDMC, we need to ascertain if the death has occurred on account of the poor condition of the road and potholes. We thus appoint a commission comprising of two lawyers to inquire and ascertain if the biker had died due to dodging of a pothole or otherwise,” the court said.

(With inputs from PTI)