Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall since Monday and is expected to see more rains in the next four days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted extremely heavy rainfall, issuing 'red' and 'orange' alert in various parts of the states.

The IMD has issued 'orange' alert in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Pune. Meanwhile, 'red' alert is sounded in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Satara.

Heavy water-logging was reported in urban areas, while the level of some rivers was rising rapidly. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had on Tuesday reviewed the rain situation in the state. He said over 3,500 people had been shifted to safer places from flood-prone and vulnerable spots across the state. Moreover, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been been deployed wherever required and more personnel will be sent if needed, the chief minister said.

Follow Maharashtra rain update below:

> Several Mumbai streets remain waterlogged.

Maharashtra | As heavy rainfall lashes city with IMD issuing an orange alert, severe waterlogging recorded in several parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Dadar area pic.twitter.com/7JHRvYb1Wy — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022 > Early morning visuals from Mumbai’s Bandra showed traffic movement amid heavy rain. Early morning visuals from Mumbai’s Bandra showed traffic movement amid heavy rain.

#WATCH | Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai this morning, visuals from Bandra. pic.twitter.com/tSo7sIIBhc — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

> Two people drowned after they went to take a bath in a pond in Mumbai's Dahisar area, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said. One of the bodies has been found and a search operation underway for the other, it said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Two people drowned after they went to take a bath in a pond in Mumbai's Dahisar area. One of the bodies has been found and a search operation underway for the other: Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) pic.twitter.com/WIOs1tRZNk — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022 Maharashtra | As heavy rainfall lashes city with IMD issuing an orange alert, severe waterlogging recorded in several parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Dadar area pic.twitter.com/7JHRvYb1Wy — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Karnataka rain update:

The meteorological department has declared an orange alert in Dakshina Kannada for the next two days. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts also declared that all private and government colleges and schools in the district will remain closed in the district on Wednesday. Educational institutions remained closed in the two districts on Tuesday also as per an earlier order.

The incessant rains in the two coastal districts have resulted in landslides and damage to houses. Sea erosion was reported in many parts including Ullal in DK and Kundapur and Maravanthe beaches in Udupi district. Roads are flooded with rain water causing traffic disruption at several places.

Himachal Pradesh rain update:

> Flash flood hit Manikaran valley of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall. Dozens of houses and camping sites have been damaged in Choj village, said SP Kullu Gurdev Sharma. Meanwhile, A 14-year-old boy died while two other people were injured in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

> The Badrinath Highway has been blocked as debris continues to fall near Sirobgad due to heavy rains. The alternate route to Khankra Chhatikhal Srinagar road has also been closed. The Tilwara-Mayali-Ghansali road is closed at Pala Kurali.

#Uttarakhand | Badrinath Highway blocked as debris continues to fall near Sirobgad due to heavy rains. The alternate route to Khankra Chhatikhal Srinagar road has also been closed. The Tilwara-Mayali-Ghansali road is closed at Pala Kurali.#rudraprayag #badrinath #highway pic.twitter.com/fZACm1UtNY— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) July 6, 2022

Weather updates from other parts of India:

> The IMD has issued an orange alert in six districts in The IMD has issued an orange alert in six districts in Kerala -- Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.