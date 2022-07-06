> Early morning visuals from Mumbai’s Bandra showed traffic movement amid heavy rain.
Maharashtra | As heavy rainfall lashes city with IMD issuing an orange alert, severe waterlogging recorded in several parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Dadar area pic.twitter.com/7JHRvYb1Wy— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
#WATCH | Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai this morning, visuals from Bandra. pic.twitter.com/tSo7sIIBhc— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Two people drowned after they went to take a bath in a pond in Mumbai's Dahisar area. One of the bodies has been found and a search operation underway for the other: Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) pic.twitter.com/WIOs1tRZNk— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022
Maharashtra | As heavy rainfall lashes city with IMD issuing an orange alert, severe waterlogging recorded in several parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Dadar area pic.twitter.com/7JHRvYb1Wy— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
#Uttarakhand | Badrinath Highway blocked as debris continues to fall near Sirobgad due to heavy rains.The alternate route to Khankra Chhatikhal Srinagar road has also been closed. The Tilwara-Mayali-Ghansali road is closed at Pala Kurali.#rudraprayag #badrinath #highway pic.twitter.com/fZACm1UtNY— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) July 6, 2022