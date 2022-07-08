Mumbai weather forecast faulty as IMD's Doppler Weather Radar not functional once again

India Meteorological Department's Mumbai rainfall intensity prediction was again hit after a fault in Colaba's S-band Doppler Weather Radar. IMD forecast this year has been off the mark, especially its nowcast warnings. Nowcast warnings are issued for the next three hours.

IMD's warning was not matching the on-ground reality, especially on July 4. IMD gave a "Yellow alert" nowcast warning for the city on the night of July 4 but rainfall crossed that mark in multiple areas of the city. This repeated on July 5 morning as well.

For the latest weather updates, please click here

As per IMD sources, the fault in the particular weather radar is posing a serious challenge. A Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) helps with real-time information about clouds and it helps IMD to issue the nowcast warnings.

The radar, based in Colaba (South Mumbai), has a faulty part which the IMD is facing a challenge in getting repaired or replaced, as per people in the know.

CNBC TV-18 has also learnt that till the beginning of June this year, the radar was fine. It was only after the first week of June that the radar stopped working.

Mumbai IMD has two Doppler Radars, one in Colaba and one in Veravali. Colaba S-band Doppler Weather Radar is the stronger one with a range of over 400 km (360 degrees) and the Veravali one has a range of around 250 km (360 degrees).

Picture gallery | Heavy showers continue in Mumbai and people are stepping out to enjoy it

It's been more than six years that the Colaba Doppler Radar is not fully functional, affecting IMD's nowcast warning on the days when the city should be on alert, authorities prepared and people warned in advance.

IMD officials claim that they use Veravali's C-band Doppler Weather Radar to issue the nowcast warnings for the city.

Dr Jayanta Sarakar, IMD chief Mumbai, told CNBC TV-18, "We have two such Radars in Mumbai. Our S-band DWR is an old Radar. That's why it's facing some issues. But we are continuously using the C-band Radar for our updates."

But as per IMD sources, the Veravali Radar has its limitations. Moreover, for a nowcast warning, real-time information of the clouds is required and the information from Veravali is not timely.

A local train runs on flooded tracks between Kurla and Tilak Nagar, following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

It is learnt that in the last six years, IMD hasn't been able to issue accurate and timely warnings on multiple occasions.

In Dec 2017, at the time of Cyclone Ochki, the radar which was installed in 2010 was found to be inoperative. Then in 2019, right before cyclone Vayu was about to pass Mumbai, a fault in Colaba's Doppler Radar was reported and it stopped working. After that in 2020, when Cyclone Nisarg made landfall near Alibaug, a few kilometres from Mumbai, Colaba's S-Band Doppler Weather Radar was not working again.

Again, at the time of Cyclone Tautke, the radar was reported to be inoperative. On Sept 21, 2021, as per IMD, Mumbai was expected to witness only light to moderate rainfall. However, the city witnessed very heavy rainfall that day, especially in western suburbs causing water logging and massive traffic jams.

This happened in the same year in July too when the nowcast warning was off the mark by a huge margin. The rainfall was supposed to be intense to moderate but that night, CST, Elphinstone, Dahisar, Kalbadevi, Wadala, Sion, Matunga, Byculla, Colaba, Chembur, NM Joshi Marg, Nariman Point and Sandhurst road were some of the areas which received more than 90 mm rainfall.

The next day saw too saw a heavy downpour at around 1 am and IMD issued its nowcast warning at 1.33 am, half an hour after the rainfall started.