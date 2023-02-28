Mumbai: Water supply to be affected in these areas on March 2, 3

The civic body said the water supply will be affected on March 2, from midnight to 12 pm till Friday March 3.

Water supply will be affected in several parts of Mumbai on March 2 and 3 due to repair work in some localities of S and N Wards, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The civic body said that it will undertake the work of connecting 1200 mm and 900 mm diameter water channel at Quarry Road in Bhandup (West) in Mumbai on March 2, 2023. Due to the said repair work, water supply will remain interrupted in some areas on March 2, from midnight to 12 pm till Friday March 3, a Mid-day report said.

The areas where water supply will be affected:

N Ward

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg Vikhroli (West), Vikhroli Park Site and Lower Depot, Vikhroli Station Marg, Pada Pumping Station Other Sections - Lower Depot Pada, Municipal Building Zone. Upper Depot Pada, Sagar Nagar: Regular water supply time in these areas is 1.30 pm to 6 pm.

Veer Savarkar Marg: Regular water supply time is 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm and water supply will be completely affected in the area.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Damodar Park, Ghatkopar (West), Wadhwa, Kalpataru, Sainath Nagar Marg, Sanghani Estate, Udyan Galli: Regular water supply time is 6.00 pm to 11.00 pm and water supply will be completely affected in these areas.

In S Ward

Water supply in these areas will be completely affected: Areas adjacent to Pratap Nagar Road, Kamble Compound, Muthu Compound, Sant Rohidas Nagar, Raja Colony, Shinde Maidan, Sonapur, Jamil Nagar, Kokan Nagar, Samarth Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Lake Marg, CEAT Tyre Marg, Village Marg, Nardas Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Tembhipada, Subhash Nagar, Jungle Mangal Marg, Bhandup (West), Janta Bazar (Market), Ishwar Nagar, Tank Marg, Rajdeep Nagar, Ambewadi, Gadevi Marg, Farid Nagar, Maharashtra Nagar, Amar Kaur Vidyalaya Campus, Kaju Hill, Jain Mandir Galli, Sarvodaya Nagar, Bhattipada, Usha Nagar, Kauri Marg Nearby Areas , Kombadi Galli, Buddha Nagar, Ekta Police Chowki Adjacent Area, , Kasar Compound, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road Area Utkarsh Nagar, Phugewala Compound.

Sai Vihar, Sai Hill, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar 1 & 2: Regular water supply time in these areas is 4.00 pm to 11.00 pm and water supply will be completely affected in these areas.

Old Hanuman Nagar, New Hanuman Nagar, Hanuman Hill, Ashok Hill Phule Nagar: Regular water supply time in these areas is 3:45 am to 10.45 am and the water supply will be completely affected in these areas.

Area from Mangatram Petrol Pump near Lal Bahadur Shastri Marga to Gulati Petrol Pump Vikhroli, Kanjur Marg (West) Railway Station Adjacent Area, Islampura Masjid, Vikhroli Station ( West) Adjacent Area, Lal Bahadur Shastri Adjacent Industrial Estate, Naval Colony, Dockyard Colony, Suryanagar, Chandan Nagar, Suncity, Gandhi Nagar Ambewadi, DGQA Colony, Godrej Residential Colony, Santoshi Mata Nagar (Tagore Nagar No. 5 - Vikhroli East): Regular water supply time is these areas is 12 pm to 11 pm and water supply will be completely affected in these areas.