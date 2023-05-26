No water in certain parts of Mumbai this weekend — Check details here

There will be no water supply in the areas of G South and G North during this 26-hour period, the BMC clarified.

Residents in certain parts of Mumbai will experience disruptions in water supply this weekend due to scheduled repair work. This will last from 8 am on Saturday, May 27 to 10 am on Sunday, May 28, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced.

The water cut will apply to mostly Central Mumbai regions falling under the G South and G North wards in Zone 2. These include Mahim, Matunga, Dadar, Prabhadevi, Worli and Lower Parel.

There will be no water supply in the areas of G South and G North during this 26-hour period, the BMC clarified.

On Saturday (May 27), there will be a temporary water supply cut from 2:30 pm to 7 pm in the Amritwar areas and from 4 pm to 10 pm in the Kataria Marg and Cloth Bazaar areas.

On Sunday (May 28), Joshi Marg, Dilai Road BDD, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Mahadev Palav Marg, Dhobi Ghat and the Satarasta area will experience a short water supply cut from 4 am to 8 am.

Issues with the 1,4500 mm diameter Tansa water channel in Dadar West have necessitated the repair work, causing the water supply cut. The BMC's water engineering department will carry out the repairs at the junction of Senapati Bapat Marg and Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg.

ALSO READ | Chaos at Mumbai airport as over 100 VietJet passengers remain stranded for over 12 hours

According to reports, the entire water channel will be shut down to rectify an internal leakage problem. Once the leakage is located, the needed patchwork repairs will be carried out. The water engineering department of the BMC said preliminary work to locate the leak has already begun.

Here's a complete list of areas in G South and G North:

G South

# Dilai Road BDD

# Entire Prabhadevi premises

# Janata Vasahat

# Entire Lower Parel Division

# Pandurang Budhkar Marg

# Senapati Bapat Marg

# Ganpatrao Kadam Marg

# Joshi Marg

# Veer Savarkar Marg

G North

# Entire Mahim West

# Matunga West

# Dadar West Division

# Senapati Bapat Marg

# Veer Savarkar Marg

# Gokhale Road

# Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg

# L J Marg

# Sayani Marg

# Bhavani Shankar Marg

# Mori Marg

# Sena Bhavan Premises