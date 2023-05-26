No water in certain parts of Mumbai this weekend — Check details here

English
    By Ayushi Agarwal  May 26, 2023

    There will be no water supply in the areas of G South and G North during this 26-hour period, the BMC clarified.

    Residents in certain parts of Mumbai will experience disruptions in water supply this weekend due to scheduled repair work. This will last from 8 am on Saturday, May 27 to 10 am on Sunday, May 28, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced.

    The water cut will apply to mostly Central Mumbai regions falling under the G South and G North wards in Zone 2. These include Mahim, Matunga, Dadar, Prabhadevi, Worli and Lower Parel.
    There will be no water supply in the areas of G South and G North during this 26-hour period, the BMC clarified.
