No water in certain parts of Mumbai this weekend — Check details here

There will be no water supply in the areas of G South and G North during this 26-hour period, the BMC clarified.

Residents in certain parts of Mumbai will experience disruptions in water supply this weekend due to scheduled repair work. This will last from 8 am on Saturday, May 27 to 10 am on Sunday, May 28, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced.

The water cut will apply to mostly Central Mumbai regions falling under the G South and G North wards in Zone 2. These include Mahim, Matunga, Dadar, Prabhadevi, Worli and Lower Parel.

There will be no water supply in the areas of G South and G North during this 26-hour period, the BMC clarified.