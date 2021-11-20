Mumbai University invites applications for MMS, MCA courses through distance mode; check all details here

Mumbai University’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) has begun accepting applications for two of its courses -- Masters in Management Studies (MMS) and Masters in Computer Applications (MCA). The registration is open till November 25 and the entrance exams for the courses will be held on December 3.

Here’s how to apply for MMS, MCA courses at Mumbai University

Those interested can apply through the official website old.mu.ac.in.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) have permitted IDOL to conduct the MMS course in the distance mode from. A total of 720 seats will be on offer.

“For the first time, a two-year revised course of MCA is being introduced,” said Vinod Malale, deputy registrar (public relations), MU. Till now, the MCA was a three-year course.

IDOL has received approval for 2,000 seats for the MCA programme.

Eligibility criteria

For the MMS programme, students who have graduated with at least 50 percent aggregate marks (45 percent for reserved categories) in any discipline from a UGC-recognised university can apply for the entrance test.

For the MCA programme, students who hold a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering, B.Sc IT or B.Sc Computer Science with a minimum of 50 percent marks can appear for the entrance test.

Candidates from the reserved categories will be allowed a relaxation in aggregate marks of 5 percent.

Students who have qualified for B.Sc, B.Com, or BA with Mathematics in Class 12 or graduation-level with 50 percent marks can also apply for the MCA degree at Mumbai University.

Exam fee

Students will have to pay an entrance exam fee of Rs 500.

IDOL started the admission process in 17 undergraduate and post graduate courses in the last week of October.

In 2020-21, IDOL registered nearly 64,000 admissions across 14 courses despite COVID-19 pandemic. This year, with the launch of new courses, officials are expecting significantly higher registrations.