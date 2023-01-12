The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), India's longest sea bridge, is set to open in November 2023 and may not see any traffic jams at entry and exit points.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), which will connect South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, will use the Open Road Tolling (ORT), currently in use in cities like Singapore, where there are no boom barriers, thus eliminating long queues, which are often seen at toll booths on the Vashi Bridge and Mumbai-Pune Expressway. With the ORT system, vehicles will not have to stop on the bridge to pay toll.

The bridge is scheduled to open in November this year. Of the 22 km bridge, a 16.5 km-long-stretch is above the sea. Once completed, it will be India's longest sea bridge and would host 70,000 vehicles every day. Commuters will be able travel from Sewri in central Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai in 15-20 minutes.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Wednesday said that about 90 percent of the civil work is complete. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the implementing authority for the six-lane MTHL project. The MTHL project is financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Shinde said that it will be the “longest sea bridge in the country" and the first to have Open Road Tolling (ORT) system. Through the ORT system, toll is collected without the use of traditional toll booths.

It instead acts as a toll plaza that can identify a vehicle in motion and collect the tax electronically with the help of advanced scanners and cameras.

There are many benefits of the ORT system. It improves commuter experience, gas mileage, safety, and cost savings. It also causes less congestion and reduces vehicle exhaust emissions as well.

On Wednesday, the MMRDA successfully launched the first longest Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) in package-2 of Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL). The first longest OSD of package-2 is about 180 metre long and weighs 2300 metric tonne. The official release highlighted that MTHL's package 2 has 32 OSD spans and of these 15 spans have already been launched.