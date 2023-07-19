Mumbai traffic update: Badlapur-Ambernath railway tracks closed due to waterlogging

Mumbai is receiving heavy rainfall, with an orange alert issued by the IMD. Despite disruptions in some railway lines, local trains and bus services are functioning smoothly.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Wednesday, July 19, predicting heavy to very heavy rains in the financial capital of India. Thane, Palghar, Satara, Kohlapur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Ratnagiri are also under an orange alert, while there is a red alert for Raigad and Pune.

As of 8:30 am on Wednesday, all Central and Western Railway local trains in Mumbai were running normally. However, train services on the Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line route were affected to a "point failure" at Panvel at 9:40 am, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivraj Manaspure said.

The Badlapur-Ambernath railway tracks are also closed due to severe waterlogging, the Central Railway CRPO said.

The official said train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Belapur route were running.

Many commuters of the Central railway claimed the trains were running 10-15 minutes late.

The Central Railway tweeted an update on July 19 morning, alerting that all long-distance trains were functioning normally and none had been rescheduled. These trains are running normally as of 8:30 am, Central Railway tweeted:

# Main line - CSMT - Kalyan / Karjat / Khopoli / Kasara

# Harbour line - CSMT - Panvel / Goregaon

# Transharbour line - Thane to Vashi / Panvel

# 4th Corridor - Belapur / Nerul - Kharkopar line

The BEST bus service is also functioning smoothly, officials said, with no reports of traffic diversions due to waterlogging.

Visuals from this morning show heavy rains lashing the city of Mumbai, however, there are no official reports of traffic diversions due to waterlogging or flooding yet.

The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in the city and its suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places. Hide tide measuring up to 4.25 metres is expected around 1:23 pm. Furthermore, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Mumbai during the next three days, the IMD said.

Over the past 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday, July 19, Mumbai and its eastern and western suburbs received 47.42mm, 50.04 mm and 50.99mm of rainfall, respectively.

