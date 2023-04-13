Mumbai Traffic Police issue traffic advisory ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti, check full details

The notification states that in order to manage the expected huge crowd, vehicle traffic on nearby roads of Chaitya Bhoomi will be affected. The traffic management order will be effective from 11 AM on April 13, until 24:00 hrs on April 14.

Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a notification advising commuters to avoid certain routes around the Dadar area ahead of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. This is due to the large number of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar who are expected to visit Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar on this occasion.

The notification states that in order to manage the expected huge crowd, vehicle traffic on nearby roads of Chaitya Bhoomi will be affected. Therefore, the traffic management order will be effective from 11 AM on April 13, until 24:00 hrs on April 14.

In view of large number of followers visiting Chaityabhoomi on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti (14th April). Following traffic regulations will come into effect from 11.00 am on 13th April till 24.00 on 14th April on the mentioned roads leading towards Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar pic.twitter.com/VEHrxkTQbL— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 12, 2023

Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP (HQ & Central), Traffic, Mumbai, issued the traffic notification which further says that to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public, the traffic regulation and control shall come into effect on the following roads leading towards Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

The traffic police have also provided a list of the roads that will be closed for vehicular traffic, including SK Bole Road, SVS Road, Ranade Road, and Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road. All heavy vehicles, goods vehicles, and tempos (except BEST buses) will be diverted from Mahim Junction via LJ Road.

The traffic police have also provided advisory instructions for motorists in case of heavy traffic congestion. For vehicles from the Western Express Highway proceeding towards South Mumbai, the alternate route is to take a left turn from Kalanagar Junction and proceed through Dharavi T Junction towards Sion Railway Station or through 60 ft. Road Dharavi, Kumbharwada right turn at Sion Hospital and proceed through Dr BA Road, or they can use the Bandra-Worli Sea Link via Bandra to proceed towards South Mumbai.

The police have advised motorists travelling from Colaba or CSMT north-bound to proceed through P D'Mello Road, Barrister Nath Pai Road, Zakaria Bunder Road, RAK Road, and take a right turn under Matunga Arora Bridge, then proceed along Sion Hospital or use Worli-Bandra Sea Link towards North Mumbai.

Similarly, for northbound vehicular traffic coming from Mahalaxmi Railway Station via Dr E Moses Road, the police have advised them to take a right turn at Rakhangi Chowk and proceed through Senapati Bapat Road for their further journey. For vehicles coming from the Eastern Express Highway towards South Mumbai, the police have advised to use Wadala Bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, BPT Colony, and proceed through the Eastern Freeway for their further journey.

The Mumbai traffic police have issued the names of “No Parking Zones” as well, which are S Veer Savarkar Road, Ranade Road, Keluskar Road (South) and (North) and Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road.

Alternate parking arrangements will be made at Senapati Bapat Road, Mahim and Dadar, Kamgar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Road), India Bulls Center, Jupiter Mill Compound, India Bull Finance Center, Elphinstone, Mumbai (PPL), Kohinoor Square, Kohinoor Mill Compound, Shivaji Park, Dadar (PPL), and Five Garden RAK 4 Road.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have urged the public to follow the traffic rules and cooperate with the police in managing the traffic during this period. They have also advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel to the Dadar area and to use alternate routes wherever possible.