Mumbai Traffic Police announces 'No Honking Day' on August 9 and 16; check details here

The violators will face action under section 194 (F) of Motor Vehicle Act, the Mumbai Traffic Police said. The emergency services like ambulances and fire brigade as well as other vehicles on emergency duty will remain exempt from the restrictions.

The Mumbai Traffic Police is going to observe “No Honking Day” on August 9 and August 16 to curb noise pollution in the city. The aim of this initiative is to control the unnecessary honking by motorists and to reduce noise pollution.

In an advisory, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that unnecessary honking causes many problems such as creating noise pollution in the environment. It also adversely affects humans as well as animals’ health, the advisory added.

“Mumbai will be observing No Honking Day on 9th August (Wednesday) and 16th August in an attempt to reduce the growing trend of unnecessary honking,” Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

The violators will face action under section 194 (F) of the Motor Vehicle Act, Mumbai Traffic Police said. The motorists found honking in restricted zones will be fined Rs 1,000.

Apart from that, modified silencers and exhaust pipes in both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, that breach the norms of Section 198 of the Motor Vehicle Act will attract penalties.

However, the emergency services like ambulances and fire brigade as well as other vehicles on emergency duty will remain exempt from the restrictions.

Last month, the Mumbai Traffic Police also announced June 14 as “No Honking Day”. As per the reports, the police had raised awareness against honking in public places through digital hoardings, VMS boards, and social media posts as well. It received a positive response as many NGOs and schools in the city joined the drive to spread awareness against noise pollution.

According to research conducted by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), traffic noise is one of the main causes of noise pollution.

The sound level in silence zone areas should not be above 40 decibels, as per the existing guidelines.