These Indian states are considering ropeway as alternative mode of public transport

Several Indian states are considering ropeway as an alternative mode of public transport, not just at tourist places but in crowded urban areas for daily commute as well.

More than 40 ropeway projects are under consideration in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, among others, according to Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation (IPRCL), the consultant for these plans.

The key projects in consideration include the Dehradun City Urban Ropeway Project in Uttarakhand covering 25 km with an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore, the Mumbai-Elephanta Ropeway covering 8 km with an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore, the Mahavirnagar-Gorai Urban Ropeway Project covering 7.20 km with an estimated cost of Rs 575 crore, and the Film City-Jewar Airport in UP with an estimated cost of about Rs 800 crore.

Key ropeway projects (with approx cost above Rs 300 crore) - consultation completed/ongoing

Project names State Approx. cost Cheiraoching-Marjing Ching Manipur Rs 340 crore Saptashrungi-Markendaya- Hattigaon Ropeway Maharashtra Rs 586 crore Charkop-Marve Urban Ropeway Project Maharashtra Rs 383 crore Mahavirnagar-Gorai Urban Ropeway Project Maharashtra Rs 575 crore Mumbai-Elephanta Ropeway. Maharashtra Rs 700 crore Dehradun City Urban Ropeway Project Uttarakhand Rs 1,000 crore Rishikesh-Neelkanth Mahadeo Temple Uttarakhand Rs 300 crore Kachiguda-MGBS-Zoological Ropeway Project Telangana Rs 500 crore Assembly-Khairatabad-Paradise Project Telangana Rs 600 crore Raigiri-Proposed Bus Stand (Yadagirigutta) PRT Project Telangana Rs 400 crore Film City-Jewar Airport PRT Project Uttar Pradesh Rs 810 crore

Source: IPRCL

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2022-2023 had announced National Ropeways Development Programme — 'Parvatmala' — to develop ropeway as an alternative mode of public transport in difficult hilly areas.

The government had also said that the scheme may also cover congested urban areas where a conventional mass transit system is not feasible. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) is the nodal authority for these projects.

“First feasibility study is done for any identified infrastructure project. The study has three-four components: traffic study, technical study, alignment study and cost study. After the project has been found technically and financially viable, the authority implementing the project has to give a detailed report,” an official at IPRCL told CNBCTV18.com.

"While feasibly study takes three-four months, DPR (Detailed Project Report) takes 6-8 months or up to a year," the official said, adding that after approval, a Rs 100 crore project takes about two years for completion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi is set to become the first city in India to have a ropeway service as a mode of public transport. The ropeway will connect Cantt Railway Station (Varanasi Junction) and Church Square (Godauliya) to reduce traffic congestion. The project covers an aerial distance of 3.45 km and the estimated cost of the assignment is Rs 400 crore.

As ropeways emerge as a possible mode of public transport among states, it is yet to be seen if they can solve India's increasing traffic woes.