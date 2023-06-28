CNBC TV18
Mumbai to face 10% water cut from July 1 due to inadequate rainfall

Mumbai to face 10% water cut from July 1 due to inadequate rainfall

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 10:29:48 AM IST (Published)

As of Tuesday morning, the water level in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai was at 6.97% of the total 14 lakh million litres of water required to meet the city's demand for the year.

Mumbai will face a 10 percent cut in water supply from July 1 due to inadequate rainfall. The delayed monsoon rains hardly brought any changes to the water levels of reservoirs.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) approved the water cut on the recommendation of the hydraulic department, said BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, as per a report by Times of India.
The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is implementing 15 percent water cuts from today onwards. However, if the situation aggravates, the cut can go up to 25 percent, the CIDCO said.
