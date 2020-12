Mumbai's suburban local train services may resume for all in the first week of January, Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar said on Thursday.

In an interaction with the media, Wadettiwar said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is positive about the plan to resume services from the first week and that the final decision will be taken at the earliest.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is positive about the plan to allow the general public to commute by local trains from the first week of the new year," he said, as quoted by Mumbai Mirror.

However, a proper assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the city will be done before taking a final decision on the matter.