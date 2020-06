The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation today made amendments to the circular of revised guidelines of the lockdown extension. As per the new amendments, markets and shops operating outside malls and market complexes will be allowed to function on regular timings from Monday to Saturday.

However, shops and markets on one side of the road will open on one day, while the other side will open the next day.

Last week, the Maharashtra government eased the travel restrictions of Mumbaikars within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Uddhav Thackeray government in the latest amendments has given green signal for unrestricted movement within the boundaries of municipal corporations coming under the MMR ie; Greater Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi- Nizamapur, Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayandar.

Maharashtra government’s 'Mission Begin Again' announced on May 31 had given detailed guidelines to ease restrictions in Mumbai, as part of lockdown 5.0. this included steps to allow outdoor activities from June 3 onwards