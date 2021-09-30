Mumbai schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from October 4; check guidelines
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Schools in Mumbai are set to resume physical classes for std 8th to 12th from October 4. Check the SOPs issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as schools in Mumbai are set to open for classes 8 to 12 from October 4, 2021.
Here're the guidelines issued by BMC:
A student can attend school only with the parent's consent and attendance is not compulsory, the guidelines said.
If any student has symptoms such as fever, cold, shortness of breath, redness of eyes, swelling of fingers, hands and joints, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain, then she or he should be taken to a healthcare facility immediately.
All the teachers and other staff must have been vaccinated before a school starts, the SOP said. Thermal scanning of each student should be done daily at the time of entering the school.