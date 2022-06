Mumbai: Rs 500 fine, suspension of licence for 3 months if pillion rider caught without helmet from June 9

From June 9, helmets will be made compulsory for pillion riders in Mumbai. At least 50 traffic police chowkies in the financial will initiate strict action against two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion for helmetless travel starting from Thursday.

The Mumbai traffic police had recently issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders and warned of action against those who violate the rule.

"From Thursday onwards, two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion will face action if they are without helmets. We will suspend their licence for three months and impose a fine of Rs 500 on them. All the 50 traffic chowkies have been asked to take strict action against violators," deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Raktilak Roshan said.

The traffic police will also issue challans and ask people to follow the law, he said. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey had urged Mumbaikars to follow the rule regarding helmets and warned of strict action against violators.