Mumbai: Road near Magathane Metro caves in after rain, FIR filed against builder

A cave-in near the Magathane Metro station in Mumbai has lead to an FIR against the builder and a stop-work notice by the BMC, while MMMOCL has assured no risk to metro services.

An FIR has been filed against the builder responsible for the road near the Magathan Metro rail station in Mumbai which caved in on Wednesday leading to a landslide. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued a stop-work notice to the builder, who has been accused of conducting deep excavations near Entry Exit 2 of the station for a private project in Borivali East.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) clarified, however, that there is no risk to the operation of metro services. They added that they are working closely with the builder and the BMC to implement remedial measures and ensure safety.

In an official statement released Wednesday night, the MMMOCL informed that a joint inspection of the mudslide site adjacent to the Western Express Highway was conducted in collaboration with officials from the Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the BMC.

The mudslide occurred at the excavation site near the Magathane metro station due to continuous rainfall in Mumbai over the past few days. Additional mudslides were reported on Monday while some Poclain machines were operating at the site.

Images and videos of the mudslide near the Dahisar-end exit gate of the metro station went viral on social media, raising concerns about the safety of the metro rail operations between Andheri East and Dahisar East.

However, the MMMOCL affirmed that the incident had not disrupted the normal functioning of the metro services.

During the inspection, it was observed that the collapse of the surrounding soil had damaged the chamber wall of a stormwater drain due to deep excavation carried out by a builder near Entry Exit 2 of Magathane station.

"This has resulted in stormwater flowing into the builder's excavation area, posing a potential risk of further collapse to the drain chamber and the foundation of the stairs and escalator," stated the release.

As a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety and maintain the integrity of the metro system, the entry and exit at the Dahisar side of Magathane station on metro line-7 have been temporarily closed.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, MMRDA commissioner and chairman/managing director of MMMOCL, affirmed that after the joint inspection by the three agencies, it has been determined that there is no risk to the operation of metro services.

"We are working closely with the BMC and the builder to implement remedial measures and ensure the safety and stability of the stormwater drain chamber, as well as the foundation of the stairs and escalator at Magathane station," Mukherjee stated.

The responsibility of backfilling the excavation site lies with the builder, who is taking the necessary steps to complete this task, according to the MMMOCL.

The BMC's Storm Water Drain department is actively making arrangements to bypass the stormwater chamber and address the issue. Backfilling the entire stretch is also being carried out to mitigate the risk of further mudslides.

