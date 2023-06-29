Mumbai: Road near Magathane Metro caves in after rain, FIR filed against builder

A cave-in near the Magathane Metro station in Mumbai has lead to an FIR against the builder and a stop-work notice by the BMC, while MMMOCL has assured no risk to metro services.

An FIR has been filed against the builder responsible for the road near the Magathan Metro rail station in Mumbai which caved in on Wednesday leading to a landslide. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued a stop-work notice to the builder, who has been accused of conducting deep excavations near Entry Exit 2 of the station for a private project in Borivali East.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) clarified, however, that there is no risk to the operation of metro services. They added that they are working closely with the builder and the BMC to implement remedial measures and ensure safety.

In an official statement released Wednesday night, the MMMOCL informed that a joint inspection of the mudslide site adjacent to the Western Express Highway was conducted in collaboration with officials from the Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the BMC.