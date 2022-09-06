Noise pollution back with a bang as Mumbai records loudest Ganesh festival since pandemic

By CNBCTV18.com

After two years of muted celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbaikars were finally able to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi to their heart’s content. As all restrictions were eased for the celebrations, the city witnessed the loudest Ganesh Chaturthi since the pandemic began. Sound levels soared to 115.6dB at the Babulnath corner of Marine Drive and to 112.1dB in Bandra, reported Awaaz Foundation, an NGO and advocacy group that campaigns against noise pollution.

The noise was mostly produced by the drums and banjos used in the processions.

While this is far from the highest noise levels ever seen during the festival’s procession, it's a far cry from the quiet and peaceful processions seen during the two years of the pandemic. The processions in 2020 were the quietest since 2003, with the highest noise levels clocking in at 100.7 decibels (dB).

The loudest noise levels recorded by Awaaz Foundation were from the processions in Ganeshotsav 2015 at 123.7 dB, which is about as loud as a thunderclap. While the human ear can comfortably handle noise levels of up to 70 dB, anything higher can trigger damage if humans are exposed to it for a long time.

The number of immersions of idols has also skyrocketed. On the second day of the festival, over 60,000 idols were immersed in Mumbai alone while another 31,365 immersions took place on the fifth day of the festival. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up artificial ponds for the immersion of idols across the city, the majority of idols were not immersed in these artificial ponds.