Mumbai records highest October rainfall in a decade: ‘Yellow’ alert for today, tomorrow

IST (Published)

The monsoon withdrawal is likely to be delayed by one more week for Mumbai as per the IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai for October 17 and 18. The city has received the highest rainfall this October in a decade. Amid a delayed withdrawal of monsoon, the IMD said that Mumbai is likely to experience ‘light to moderate’ rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday and Tuesday in the evening.
Owing to the continuous rains in October, the total rainfall recorded by the Santacruz Observatory this month has touched 216 mm. This is the highest October rainfall when compared to the past 10 years. The highest rainfall recorded in October was 197.7 mm in October 2012. The average rainfall expected in Mumbai during October is around 91 mm.
The official withdrawal date for the monsoon from Mumbai was October 8. However, the monsoon withdrawal is likely to be delayed by one more week now.
As per an IMD official, the current weather pattern over Mumbai and adjoining areas is favouring rainfall along with thunderstorms. This is due to the presence of heavy moisture in the North Karnataka coastline and the Konkan Coast of Maharashtra. Thus, sporadic spells of rainfall in Mumbai will continue to take place, at least during the week, the Indian Express reported.
