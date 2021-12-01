Heavy rains likely in Mumbai today, yellow alert issued

Unseasonal rains are expected to continue on Wednesday and a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and the northern Konkan region are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on December 1 and 2, with thunderstorms and speedy winds.

In a tweet, IMD said that “fairly widespread/widespread rain/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall" can be expected over Gujarat, north Madhya Maharashtra, and north Konkan on December 1 and isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat and north Madhya Maharashtra on December 2.

i) Fairly widespread/widespread rain/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region, north Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on 01st December and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region and north Madhya Maharashtra on 02nd December. pic.twitter.com/nyC2lSG3Ms — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 30, 2021

"Low pressure area is likely to form over East Central Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast during next 24 hours. A trough at mean sea level runs from the above cyclonic circulation to north Maharashtra coast in the lower levels," the IMD said.

According to Skynet weather predictions, heavy rains are expected to lash Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and Dahanu on December 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, with the activation of a new western disturbance, light to moderate rainfall is likely to also occur in parts of Rajasthan from Wednesday, weatherman said earlier.

The rainfall is likely to occur in Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur divisions in south and south east Rajasthan on December 1 whereas the light to moderate rainfall may occur on December 2 in the districts of Jodhpur, Kota, Jaipur, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions, a MeT official said.