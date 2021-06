Every year, heavy rain and waterlogged tracks disrupt rail traffic in Mumbai. Keeping that in mind, Indian Railways has taken several measures to ensure smooth and convenient suburban rail services. Consequently, Western Railways, one of the lifelines of the western suburbs, ran trains without disruption on June 9 and 10.

While Central Railways faced disruption on June 9, it took immediate corrective action. Around 700 Central Railways staff, including railways engineers, pointsmen, train operating staff, Railway Protection Force (RPF), commercial staff, and Government Railway Police (GRP) worked to resume local trains. The Railways said all machinery is on alert and monitoring the situation through its Twitter handle @CRailwayMumbai.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Indian Railways had undertaken a major exercise towards the cleaning of muck/earth/garbage of 2,10,000 cu mt from suburban rail section by deploying three muck specials, including specially modified EMU rakes in Mumbai.

To augment the safety and speed of train operations, Western Railways has successfully removed six operation constraints on the Mumbai division, including three in its dense Mumbai suburban section.

Also, spots that often get flooded, Grant Road, Bandra, Andheri, Goregaon, and Mahim, were identified and customised solutions were devised for each spot.

To have real-time rain data, four automatic rain gauges have been installed in association with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and 10 of them have been installed by Western Railway zone independently.

According to the railway ministry, the number of pumps provided on rail tracks as well as depots, including sewerage pumps and submersible pumps, have been increased by 33 percent.

The Railways is also using drones for survey and monitoring of cleaning of drains. To ensure deep cleaning of culverts, suction or de-sludging machines were used.

Additionally, a new micro tunnelling method was adopted for the construction of culverts to ensure that waterlogging is minimised, the ministry added.