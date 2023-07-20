Mumbai rains: More than 100 local trains cancelled, schools remain closed

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a holiday for primary and secondary schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on Thursday, July 20.

The Central Railway said that the trains that run between Mumbai and Pune which include Mumbai Intercity Express, Pune-CSMT Deccan Express, Pune-CSMT Indrayani Express and Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen trains were cancelled on Wednesday. The train will also continue to remain cancelled on Thursday.

However, the authorities in Mumbai and Thane districts have decided to operate buses for free from CSMT, Dadar, Kurla, Thane, Kalyan and other railway stations for stranded passengers.

However, Dr Shivraj Manaspure, CPRO of Central Railway, clarified that there will be no interruption on the Main, Harbour, Transharbour or 4th corridor local trains on Thursday.

Five people were killed in a landslide in Raigad district due to heavy rains. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai.