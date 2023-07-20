Mumbai rains: More than 100 local trains cancelled, schools remain closed

2 Min Read
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a holiday for primary and secondary schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on Thursday, July 20.
Heavy rains have interrupted the local train services in Mumbai as more than 100 suburban trains were cancelled on Wednesday. Waterlogging on roads also led to heavy traffic jams in many parts of the city. The government also declared a school holiday in many districts of Maharashtra due to heavy rain.
The Central Railway said that the trains that run between Mumbai and Pune which include Mumbai Intercity Express, Pune-CSMT Deccan Express, Pune-CSMT Indrayani Express and Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen trains were cancelled on Wednesday. The train will also continue to remain cancelled on Thursday.
However, the authorities in Mumbai and Thane districts have decided to operate buses for free from CSMT, Dadar, Kurla, Thane, Kalyan and other railway stations for stranded passengers.
However, Dr Shivraj Manaspure, CPRO of Central Railway, clarified that there will be no interruption on the Main, Harbour, Transharbour or 4th corridor local trains on Thursday.
CR Monsoon update at 8.00 hrs on 20.07.2023#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/GO1Wud5LqA— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 20, 2023
कोकण विभागात सुरू असलेल्या मुसळधार पावसामुळे विद्यार्थ्यांच्या सुरक्षिततेसाठी उद्या, दि. २०जुलै रोजी ठाणे, पालघर, रायगड, मुंबई शहर, मुंबई उपनगर, रत्नागिरी आणि सिंधुदुर्ग या जिल्ह्यातील प्राथमिक व माध्यमिक शाळांना सुट्टी जाहीर केली आहे. मुख्यमंत्री @mieknathshinde यांच्या…— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 19, 2023
Five people were killed in a landslide in Raigad district due to heavy rains. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
