Mumbai, Thane, Pune and the rest of Maharashtra is likely to receive heavy-to-extremely heavy rainfall in the next two-three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) alert.

Several areas of Maharashtra like Pune and Baramati continue to see waterlogging after heavy rains lash the city, disrupting normal life.

Several areas of #Maharashtra like Pune & Baramati continue to see waterlogging after heavy rains lash the city, disrupting normal life

Pune: Waterlogging at Sinhagad Road, following to heavy rainfall in the city

Pune: Waterlogging at Sinhagad Road, following to heavy rainfall in the city

National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams in Maharashtra —one each in Latur and Solapur for rescue operations.

Flood-like situation in Baramati, following heavy rainfall in the area

Maharashtra: Flood-like situation in Baramati, following heavy rainfall in the area

Damage is expected to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees, drumstick trees & Horticultural crops. Flooding/water logging in low lying areas, disruption of surface transport, landslides, water pooling are also expected in the affected areas: IMD

Strong wind speed reaching 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph is very likely to prevail around the system centre & over Madhya Maharashtra during next 12 hours and gradually decrease thereafter: IMD

Due to well-marked low-pressure area over Maharashtra , light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places would occur over Konkan & Goa & adjoining Ghats of Maharashtra & heavy falls at isolated places over coastal south Gujarat today: IMD

For today (October 15) entire North Konkan is on red alert including Mumbai and Thane : IMD Mumbai .

"There is an extremely low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16," news agency PTI had quoted an IMD official as saying. "It would result in heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of Maharashtra," he said. "Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions are expected to get showers on Wednesday while Mumbai and Konkan regions would receive rain on 15th and 16th," he added.

Maharashtra: Water release from Ujjani Dam, Solapur increased to 200,000 cusecs due to continuous rainfall in Pune

IMD has issued a red alert in Mumbai for today.

Maharashtra: Rain continues to lash Mumbai; visuals from near Marine Drive. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Mumbai for today.

Moderate rains with isolated heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm are likely in the next couple of days in Pune and neighbouring regions, IMD said on Wednesday. Rains lashed Pune city since Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, neighbouring Solapur district received 79 mm rainfall on Wednesday. Six people were killed after a wall at a ghat along the banks of Chandrabhaga in Pandharpur town collapsed.