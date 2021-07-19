Home

    • Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD issues orange alert; local train services running on schedule

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD issues orange alert; local train services running on schedule

    By Pradeep Suresh | IST (Updated)
    Mumbai recorded over 250 mm of rain in just three hours (between midnight and 3 am), touching 305 mm by 7 am on Sunday, a meteorologist said. Heavy rains continued throughout Sunday with the IMD placing Mumbai under a red alert for the day indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

    • Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the preparedness by various government agencies in the evening to tackle any emergency with the IMD forecasting a severe wet spell for the next couple of days.Thackeray directed the agencies to remain more alert and asked authorities to keep a watch on landslide-prone areas and dilapidated buildings, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. BMC commissioner IS Chahal, who attended a review meeting on the situation chaired by the CM, said that 27 people had lost their lives in the rain-related incidents. 

    • Thane, Palghar hit by heavy rains

      Heavy rains lashed Thane and Palghar districts during the night and on Monday morning, causing flooding at several places and claiming the life of a minor boy, officials said. Thane city received 151.33 mm rain between 9.30 p.m on Sunday and 7.30 a.m on Monday while Palghar district also witnessed heavy showers and received 108.67 mm downpour in the same period, authorities said.

    • The IMD forecast a severe wet spell for the next couple of days and issued an orange alert for Mumbai and the Konkan coast for the next five days. Winds might blow at the speed of 50 to 60 km per hour, as per the forecast. Further, heavy rains are expected on July 23 as well. 

    Over thirty people lost their lives as heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai on Monday morning. Several parts of the maximum city are experiencing floods amid the disruption of road traffic and local train services.
    In the Mahul area in suburban Chembur, 19 people died when a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock following a landslide, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) PRO said on Sunday night. The retaining wall of the Bharatnagar locality collapsed at 1 am. Five people were injured and taken to nearby Rajawadi hospital, as per the BMC.
    Mumbai recorded over 250 mm of rain in just three hours (between midnight and 3 am), touching 305 mm by 7 am on Sunday, a meteorologist said. Heavy rains continued throughout Sunday with the IMD placing Mumbai under a red alert for the day indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations.
     
     
    -with agency inputs
    First Published:  IST
    Top LeT commander among 2 killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

    India's COVID-19 deaths lowest in 104 days at 499; daily cases remain below 40,000

