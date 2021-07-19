Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD issues orange alert; local train services running on schedule

Over thirty people lost their lives as heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai on Monday morning. Several parts of the maximum city are experiencing floods amid the disruption of road traffic and local train services.

In the Mahul area in suburban Chembur, 19 people died when a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock following a landslide, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) PRO said on Sunday night. The retaining wall of the Bharatnagar locality collapsed at 1 am. Five people were injured and taken to nearby Rajawadi hospital, as per the BMC.

Mumbai recorded over 250 mm of rain in just three hours (between midnight and 3 am), touching 305 mm by 7 am on Sunday, a meteorologist said. Heavy rains continued throughout Sunday with the IMD placing Mumbai under a red alert for the day indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

