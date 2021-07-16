Home

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall in the city, waterlogging disrupts train and bus services

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai on Friday morning as well as the pouring rain a night before left several parts of the city waterlogged. Traffic in the city took a hit as bus and train services were disrupted. Buses were diverted to different routes and trains were running rate. Mumbai's regional meteorological centre predicted that the torrential downpour will continue across the parts of the city over the next 24 hours. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall in the city, waterlogging disrupts train and bus services
    • Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall in the city, waterlogging disrupts train and bus services
    • Mumbai rains: There's more where that came from

      Mumbai rains that commenced late night on Thursday intensified Friday morning around 4 am and per forecasts, it is likely to continue for the next 24 hours. The downpour led to waterlogging in Andheri, Kurla, Chembur, Tilak Nagar, and other low-lying areas. Between 5:30 am to 8:30 am, the city received over 157 mm of rains, taking the 24-hour figure to 253 mm, a report on skymetweather.com. According to the report, there is a low-pressure area over Southern parts of Gujarat and the West Coast is enjoying an active monsoon surge. Thus, Mumbai can expect heavy showers with isolated intense spells to continue for the next day or so. Between July 1 and July 15, the city has recovered over 1000 mm of rain, against the normal 913.7 mm, the report added.

    • Maharashtra: Dahisar area of Mumbai waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city this morning

    • Waterlogging in Sion affects daily commuters in the city

    • Trains delayed due to waterlogging

      Heavy rains also disrupted the train services in the city. Due to waterlogging on the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, local trains are running 20-25 minutes late. Harbour line is also running 20-25 minutes late. However, the Western Railways services are running at the normal time between Churchgate and Dahanu Road. But low visibility make lead to some minor delays.

    • Mumbai rains: The following bus routes have been diverted due to waterlogging

      Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall in the city, waterlogging disrupts train and bus services
    • Mumbai rains: Waterlogging affects movement in the city

      Daily commuters' movement affected as railway track waterlogged in Sion following heavy rainfall. Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicts "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for next 24 hours

    • Mumbai received 64.45 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 8:30 am

      Mumbai received 64.45 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 8:30 am on Friday. The eastern part of the city have recorded 120.67 mm of rainfall and the western recorded 127.16 mm. A high tide of 4.08 metres is expected around 4:30 pm.

    • Light-to-moderate rain predicted in Mumbai for the next 24 hours

      The Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai has predicted "light-to-moderate rain in the city with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" over the next 24 hours. 

    • Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the Mumbai rains. It is a cloudy and rainy Friday morning in Mumbai and the police have requested the residents not to step out of their homes. Meanwhile, stay tuned with us as we continue to bring live updates to you. 

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai on Friday morning as well as the pouring rain a night before left several parts of the city waterlogged.
    Traffic in the city took a hit as bus and train services were disrupted. Buses were diverted to different routes and trains were running rate. Mumbai's regional meteorological centre predicted that the torrential downpour will continue across the parts of the city over the next 24 hours.
    The downpour has led to waterlogging in the areas of Andheri, Kurla, Chembur, Tilak Nagar, and other low-lying areas.
    The monsoon build-up on the West Coast and Southern parts of Gujarat can lead to intense-to-moderate bouts of rainfall in Mumbai over the next 24-48 hours. Between July 1 and July 15, the city has recovered over 1000 mm of rain, against the normal 913.7 mm.
    To date, Mumbai has received over 12 percent more than normal rainfall and the estimates say there's more where that came from.
    Stay tuned for live updates.
    (Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
    First Published:  IST
