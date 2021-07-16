Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall in the city, waterlogging disrupts train and bus services

Mumbai rains: There's more where that came from

Mumbai rains that commenced late night on Thursday intensified Friday morning around 4 am and per forecasts, it is likely to continue for the next 24 hours. The downpour led to waterlogging in Andheri, Kurla, Chembur, Tilak Nagar, and other low-lying areas. Between 5:30 am to 8:30 am, the city received over 157 mm of rains, taking the 24-hour figure to 253 mm, a report on skymetweather.com. According to the report, there is a low-pressure area over Southern parts of Gujarat and the West Coast is enjoying an active monsoon surge. Thus, Mumbai can expect heavy showers with isolated intense spells to continue for the next day or so. Between July 1 and July 15, the city has recovered over 1000 mm of rain, against the normal 913.7 mm, the report added.