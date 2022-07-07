Parts of Maharashtra have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy showers at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nasik on Thursday. An orange alert has been sounded in Mumbai and Thane till July 10.

The IMD said on Thursday, "Heavy rain is likely in the city (Mumbai) and suburbs. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall are very likely in isolated places. (There's a) Possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph." Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued in Ratnagiri, Singhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on Thursday. Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are on 'orange' alert on July 10.

Maharashtra rain update:

>> "An 'orange' alert has been issued for today while a red alert has been issued for tomorrow in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. In the last three-four days, central Maharashtra and Konkan region received good rainfall due to favourable conditions of monsoon. The situation will remain the same for the next four-five days," said Jayant Sarkar, IMD, Mumbai.

>>The rainfall in Mumbai might soon breach 1,000 mm-mark even as heavy rains continue unabated in the city.

>> Local train services on the Central Railway route were delayed following a wall collapse on a track. There was no water-logging on rail tracks in Mumbai, however, a small portion of a wall collapsed between Masjid and Sandhurst Road stations in South Mumbai on the down (north-bound) track of the Harbour Line, an official was quoted by News 18 as saying. This affected train operations on the route for some time, a Central Railway official said. The suburban services were delayed by a few minutes. The Western Railway said its “train services were running normal”, but some passengers complained of trains on the route running late by a few minutes and overcrowding in coaches.

>> Heavy overnight rains caused flooding at various places in Maharashtra's Thane district and also led to water-logging around Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence in the city on Thursday morning, officials said.

>> Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed officials in Thane on Wednesday to ensure that roads are free of potholes. He also said that necessary steps should be taken to ensure there is no loss of life during the monsoon.

People visit the Marine Drive as sea waves crash on the shore during a high tide in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Image: PTI) People visit the Marine Drive as sea waves crash on the shore during a high tide in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)

>> The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams in areas of Maharashtra that have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall. "In Maharashtra, we have recently seen very heavy rainfall. The Maharashtra government had requested 17 teams and all 17 teams have been made available and are deployed in Mumbai, Thane, etc," NDRF DG Karwal was quoted by ANI as saying.

People wade through a waterlogged street amid monsoon rains, near the closed Andheri Subway in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Image: PTI) People wade through a waterlogged street amid monsoon rains, near the closed Andheri Subway in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Image: PTI)

>> A landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district on Thursday after heavy rainfall pounded the parts of the state overnight. Areas of Dadar and Sion recorded waterlogging, while Powai Lake started overflowing due to the downpour, news agency ANI reported.

>> Andheri Subway in Mumbai was waterlogged as rains continue to lash the city since Monday.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Andheri Subway waterlogged in Mumbai as rain continues to lash the city pic.twitter.com/7kiRhDVjel — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022 Karnataka rain update:

>> Three people died in a landslide that took place at Panjikal village of Bantval in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday. Three people have been rescued, out of which one is in critical condition and has been admitted to hospital," Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV said.

>> Fog envelops Munnar hill station in Idukki amid continuous rains in Kerala

Fog envelops Munnar hill station in Idukki amid continuous rains in Kerala pic.twitter.com/XswALEefAL — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

>> The IMD issued a red alert in parts of Karnataka on Thursday amid heavy rains in Udupi. The district's Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M has declared a holiday today (July 7) for Anganwadi schools and colleges. Tourists and fishermen have been advised not to go to beaches and sea areas. Along with Kodagu Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Uttara Kannada DC, Hassan DC also announced a holiday today for Anganwadi schools and colleges in Alur, Arakalagud and Sakleshpura.

Assam floods update:

>> Two more people lost their lives in the Assam floods, taking the toll due to landslides and floods in the state to 186. Over 9.68 lakh people in 15 districts are still reeling under the deluge, an official bulletin said. Cachar is the worst-hit district with nearly 5.7 lakh people suffering from the flood, followed by Nagaon (1.89 lakh) and Morigaon (1.58 lakh). Urban flood has hit several places in Dibrugarh, the bulletin said.

>> Meanwhile, three people have died due to diarrhoea as they consumed unsafe water, said Dr AJ Mahanta, Joint Director, Health, Nagaon. He added that two people died due to Japanese encephalitis and five persons are infected with it but they're undergoing treatment in Guhawati.

Weather updates from other parts of India

>> Himachal Pradesh: A car with three passengers fell into a river near Hanuman Temple NH-3, Chandigarh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. A person rescued earlier was hospitalised in Kullu, an ITBP officials said. Officials are searching for two missing people.

>> Uttarakhand: Heavy rain with thunderstorms are predicted in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and Almora districts, said Dehradun Meteorological Centre.