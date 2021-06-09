Mumbai Rains LIVE: Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; heavy rains lash city, suburbs

Mumbai trains are running, says Central Railway's chief spokesperson
The IMD has predicted a cloudy sky with moderate rain/ thundershowers in the city and suburbs. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. "It's raining in Mumbai, but trains are running," the Central Railway's chief spokesperson, Shivaji Sutar, said. The IMD on Saturday confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra as it reached Harnai in the coastal Ratnagiri district. But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon's further progress seemed to be slow.
The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, the IMD announced as heavy rains lashed the country's financial capital and suburbs since early morning. Water-logging was reported in some low-lying areas, but the local train services remained unaffected, while routes of some BEST buses run the city civic body's transport wing were diverted. A high tide of over four metres is expected around noon in the Arabian Sea, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. "It's monsoon arrival in Mumbai today," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai office. Several parts of the city and suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunder in the morning.
BMC Update: The Hakim Vaccination center will be closed today due to water logging in the premises.
The following BEST routed have been diverted due to waterlogging in certain areas:
501,502,504,505 via Mankhurd bridge
7,10,25 via Sion main road.
181 curtailed at Antop Hill Bus Station.
5,6,7,8,21,27 via Ruia College, Wadala bridge & Antop Hill,Wadala bridge.
The Maharashtra capital on Tuesday received showers ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm in Colaba, Mahalaxmi and parts of Dadar area, while some weather stations in north Mumbai including Chincholi, Borivali and Dahisar received around 60 mm of rainfall in the first half of the day.
Rains lashed the city on Tuesday morning but the Met department termed them as pre-monsoon showers. "There are indications of southwest monsoon's arrival
in Mumbai on Wednesday," said Shubhangi Bhute, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre here, in the evening. "The current favourable conditions have brought showers in various parts of Mumbai today," she said in a video message. The IMD on Saturday had confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra as it reached Harnai in coastal Ratnagiri district. But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon's further progress seemed to be slow.
Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date: Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai
