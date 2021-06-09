Mumbai Rains LIVE: Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; heavy rains lash city, suburbs

IMD called Tuesday' rains as pre-monsoon showers

Rains lashed the city on Tuesday morning but the Met department termed them as pre-monsoon showers. "There are indications of southwest monsoon's arrival

in Mumbai on Wednesday," said Shubhangi Bhute, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre here, in the evening. "The current favourable conditions have brought showers in various parts of Mumbai today," she said in a video message. The IMD on Saturday had confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra as it reached Harnai in coastal Ratnagiri district. But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon's further progress seemed to be slow.