  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 5 minutes ago
auto refresh

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; heavy rains lash city, suburbs

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 09, 2021 11:53:42 IST

event highlights

Mumbai rains live news updates: The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, the IMD announced as heavy rains lashed the country's financial capital and suburbs since early morning. Water-logging was reported in some low-lying areas, but the local train services remained unaffected, while routes of some BEST buses run the city civic body's transport wing were diverted. A high tide of over four metres is expected around noon in the Arabian Sea, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Here are the live updates on Mumbai Rains today:

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement