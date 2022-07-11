Mini

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert in parts of the country on Monday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in states including Maharashtra and Gujarat. In Maharashtra, a red alert was issued in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. Meanwhile, the Amarnath yatra, which was partially suspended due to a cloudburst, resumed on Monday from the Nunwan Pahalgam side after flash floods triggered by heavy rain struck near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath left at least 15 people dead and more than 30 missing. Follow weather updates from across India here.