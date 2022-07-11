The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert in parts of the country on Monday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in states including Maharashtra and Gujarat. In Maharashtra, a red alert was issued in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. Meanwhile, the Amarnath yatra, which was partially suspended due to a cloudburst, resumed on Monday from the Nunwan Pahalgam side after flash floods triggered by heavy rain struck near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath left at least 15 people dead and more than 30 missing. Follow weather updates from across India here.
Flood-like situation worsened in Gujarat's Valsad as watered enters low-lying areas amid heavy rainfall.
Telangana rains: Amid the heavy rains that continue to lash Telangana, Mahamutaram village in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district received the highest rainfall in the state recording more than 300 mm, said the officials on Sunday. The rescue operations continued in the region with humans and cattle, goats and various other animals being vacated by officials.
IMD forecast for Maharashtra:
Gujarat floods: Flash floods were also witnessed in parts of Gujarat. A yellow alert was issued in Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Narmada, Junagarh and Gir Somnath districts. Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded an orange alert in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Tapi and Surat; and a red alert in Dangs, Navsari, Valsad, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman.
An intense spell is likely to continue over Telangana, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and South Chhattisgarh on Monday. "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu and Kashmir on July 10 and 11; Himachal Pradesh during July 10th- 13th and over Uttarakhand during July 10th- 14th," the weather department added.
Mumbai rains update: The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert in parts of the country on Monday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in states including Maharashtra and Gujarat. In Maharashtra, a red alert was issued in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued in Thane, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Nasik, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal and Gondia. Also, a yellow alert was issued in Parbhani, Hingolu, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara and Buldhana.