Heavy rains lashed out in Mumbai on Tuesday with water-logging in low lying areas. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert (heavy rain at isolated places) for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad and an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places) for Palghar.

According to IMD, the city recorded over 12.20 cm rain while the suburbs notched over 27.50 cms rain most of it during the night. The IMD Mumbai has forecast another wet day with heavy rain as the civic authorities urged people to avoid stepping out unless necessary.