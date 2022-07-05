The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday. There are also possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated place, the weather department said. A 'yellow' alert has also been issued for parts of Maharashtra including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Kolhlapur, Satara. Meanwhile, an 'orange' alert has been sounded in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Chandrapur on Tuesday.

Several streets were waterlogged after heavy rainfall in the Mumbai on Monday. Khandeshwar Railway Station was inundated amid heavy rains in Navi Mumbai as commuters struggled to wade through water. Waterlogging was also witnessed in the Sion area of Mumbai.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station amid heavy rains in Navi Mumbai as commuters wade through water

Maharashtra | Waterlogging in the Sion area of Mumbai in the wake of heavy rains in the city

Here are the latest weather updates from Maharashtra and other parts of country:

> The situation in Raigad and Ratnagiri remains grim as water-level in some rivers reached the warning level. According to the Chief Minister's Office, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed district collectors of the two districts to take precautions in the wake of heavy rains there.

On Monday, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in Mumbai, Nagpur, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Mahad and Raigad, news agency ANI reported. So far, the state government has evacuated more than 1,500 people from Raigad.

> The IMD also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Madhya Pradesh for the next two days. Heavy rainfall is expected in 15 districts within the next 24 hours, according to Met officials in Bhopal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in Chhattisgarh, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala.