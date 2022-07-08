Monsoon latest updates: Heavy rains lash Kerala; Mumbai beaches to open for people from 6 am to 10 am

Mumbaikars have no respite from heavy rains which continued to lash the city on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy to extremely heavy rains very likely at isolated places on Friday. The IMD has also predicted the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, a civic official said.

On Thursday, the suburban services were delayed by a few minutes, due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district, he said. The island city (south Mumbai) received 82 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the eastern and western suburbs received 109 mm and 106 mm downpour, respectively, a civic official said.

Here are the latest updates from monsoon:

# Kerala: Heavy rains continue in northern districts of the state.

India Meteorological Department's Mumbai rainfall intensity prediction was again hit after a fault in Colaba's S-band Doppler Weather Radar. IMD forecast this year has been off the mark, especially its nowcast warnings. Nowcast warnings are issued for the next three hours.

# The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued an order that all the beaches in Mumbai will be open for the people only between 6 am and 10 am.

# Western Rajasthan record heavy to very heavy rains

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places of eastern Rajasthan while the western part of the state witnessed heavy to very heavy showers. Poogal in Bikaner recorded the highest 9 cm rainfall while Kishanganj in Baran registered 6 cm of rains in a day. Railmagra in Rajsamand and Baran both gauged 5 cm of rainfall during the same period, the weather department said.

# Heavy rains lash south Gujarat, Saurashtra; showers to continue for next 4 days

Heavy rains lashed parts of south Gujarat and the Saurashtra region on Thursday and more showers have been forecast in the state for the next four days. The south-west monsoon is now active all over the state due to a well-marked low pressure and associated cyclonic circulation over south Pakistan, an official said. According to the IMD, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected to occur at most places in the state in the next four days.