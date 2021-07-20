Home

    Mumbai rains: IMD predicts very heavy showers today, orange alert for next 3 days

    Mumbai rains: IMD predicts very heavy showers today, orange alert for next 3 days

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The IMD had issued a Red Alert for Mumbai on the first day, followed by an orange alert for the period between July 20 and 23. An orange alert is an indication to be prepared for likely extreme conditions.

    An off-shore trough that is currently moving from the Maharashtra coast towards the coast of Karnataka at the main sea level may lead to extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the next 24 hours, Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Head, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

    The IMD had issued a Red Alert for Mumbai on the first day, followed by an orange alert for the period between July 20 and 23. An orange alert is an indication to be prepared for likely extreme conditions.

    On Tuesday, the IMD said that Mumbai could witness moderate to heavy rainfall, while some isolated places could face very heavy to extremely heavy showers. The weather conditions are expected to remain constant Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition to Mumbai, IMD has issued a red alert for the Konkan coast.

    As incessant downpour continues in Mumbai and other neighbouring places like Thane and Palghar, multiple cases of landslides, waterlogging, electrocution and houses collapsing have been reported.

    Over 30 people lost their lives in two separate incidents of landslides in Mumbai on July 18. The first case was reported in Chembur after a wall collapsed over several huts killing 19 people and injuring five. Out of the 19 who lost their lives, four were minors.  The second incident took place in Vikhroli, where a landslide led to around seven to eight houses collapsing and killing at least 10 people.

    Local train services were suspended temporarily due to water-logging on the tracks in the areas between Vikhroli and Bhandup. As per the latest update, all trains on Mainline, Harbour line, Trans -Harbour line, Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar line are running.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the situation and reviewed measures taken by different government agencies in tackling any sort of emergency. He directed them to remain extra vigil regarding old buildings and areas are prone to landslides.

