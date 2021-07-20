Mumbai rains: IMD predicts very heavy showers today, orange alert for next 3 days

An off-shore trough that is currently moving from the Maharashtra coast towards the coast of Karnataka at the main sea level may lead to extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the next 24 hours, Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Head, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The IMD had issued a Red Alert for Mumbai on the first day, followed by an orange alert for the period between July 20 and 23. An orange alert is an indication to be prepared for likely extreme conditions.

An offshore trough is moving from Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast at main sea level. Extreme heavy rainfall is likely in next 24 hours. We have issued red alert in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for day one & orange alert for July 20-23: Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai pic.twitter.com/MpvafwUitU — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

On Tuesday, the IMD said that Mumbai could witness moderate to heavy rainfall, while some isolated places could face very heavy to extremely heavy showers. The weather conditions are expected to remain constant Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition to Mumbai, IMD has issued a red alert for the Konkan coast.

As incessant downpour continues in Mumbai and other neighbouring places like Thane and Palghar, multiple cases of landslides, waterlogging, electrocution and houses collapsing have been reported.

Over 30 people lost their lives in two separate incidents of landslides in Mumbai on July 18. The first case was reported in Chembur after a wall collapsed over several huts killing 19 people and injuring five. Out of the 19 who lost their lives, four were minors. The second incident took place in Vikhroli, where a landslide led to around seven to eight houses collapsing and killing at least 10 people.

Local train services were suspended temporarily due to water-logging on the tracks in the areas between Vikhroli and Bhandup. As per the latest update, all trains on Mainline, Harbour line, Trans -Harbour line, Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar line are running.

CR monsoon update at 5.55am 👇Trains are running on Main, Harbour, Trans -Harbour, Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar line. — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) July 20, 2021

