Mumbai rain in pics: Cyclone Tauktae brings torrential downpour; trees uprooted as wind speed reaches 120 kmph

Updated : May 17, 2021 03:42 PM IST

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas are experiencing high-speed winds and heavy rains on Monday as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae is heading towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services here, officials said. In view of the strong winds reaching 120 kmph speed, the Bandra-Worli sea link was closed for traffic and people were asked to take alternate routes, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai, India’s maximum city is experiencing heavy rains and winds as cyclone Tauktae unleashes its full might on the coastal city. (Image: Dr Shashank Joshi @Twitter)

In addition to Mumbai, neighbouring areas like Thane, Palghar etc are also receiving heavy rains along with winds as Cyclonic Storm "Tauktae" turned into "very severe." (Image: Gagan Thengane@Twitter)

No fatalities have been reported so far, but India's financial capital has reported uprooting of trees at many places. (Image: Paresh M Kanade @ Twitter)

In view of the high-speed winds, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has closed the Bandra-Worli sea link for traffic and people were asked to take alternate routes. (Image: The Voice Of Citizens @ Twitter)

This image taken from Warden Road/ Breach Candy area shows roads getting flooded. (Image: fida@Twitter)

Local trains services of the Central Railway were disrupted between suburban Ghatkopar and Vikhroli as a tree branch fell on a train heading towards neighbouring. (Image: Weatherman Shubham@Twitter)

