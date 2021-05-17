Mumbai rain in pics: Cyclone Tauktae brings torrential downpour; trees uprooted as wind speed reaches 120 kmph
Updated : May 17, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Mumbai and its neighbouring areas are experiencing high-speed winds and heavy rains on Monday as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae is heading towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services here, officials said. In view of the strong winds reaching 120 kmph speed, the Bandra-Worli sea link was closed for traffic and people were asked to take alternate routes, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.