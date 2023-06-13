CNBC TV18
Mumbai-Pune expressway: 4 killed, 3 injured in fire erupted after oil tanker meets with accident

By Anushka Sharma  Jun 13, 2023 2:41:19 PM IST (Published)

The accident occurred on the Lonavala overbridge, leading to a disruption in traffic flow. Rescue operations are underway.


At least four people have died and three were injured in a major fire erupted on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Lonavala after an oil tanker collided, according to the Pune Rural police.
The accident occurred on the Lonavala overbridge, leading to a disruption in traffic flow.
"Four people died and three were injured when an oil tanker caught fire after it met with an accident on the Lonavala overbridge on the Mumbai-Pune expressway; Traffic movement disrupted with only one side of the highway being in use," ANI news agency quoted Pune Rural police as saying. 
