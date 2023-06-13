Mumbai-Pune expressway: 4 killed, 3 injured in fire erupted after oil tanker meets with accident

1 Min(s) Read
The accident occurred on the Lonavala overbridge, leading to a disruption in traffic flow. Rescue operations are underway.
At least four people have died and three were injured in a major fire erupted on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Lonavala after an oil tanker collided, according to the Pune Rural police.
"Four people died and three were injured when an oil tanker caught fire after it met with an accident on the Lonavala overbridge on the Mumbai-Pune expressway; Traffic movement disrupted with only one side of the highway being in use," ANI news agency quoted Pune Rural police as saying.