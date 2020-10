Monday's power grid failure in Mumbai has had a cascading effect on the supply of water in various parts of Mumbai, prompting the civic body to ask citizens to use water judiciously.

A rare citywide power outage yesterday had a cascading effect on various services, including local trains, in the financial capital. Andheri, Bandra, Kandivali, Colaba, Cuffe Parade Vashi and Goregaon were among many areas of MMR affected by the outage.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the electric power failure was due to the central grid failure of TATA Power at Kalwa.

The power supply to Bhandup-based water purification plant was affected for a few hours due to which several areas received water at a low-pressure yesterday evening, the BMC said in a release.

The water supply to various parts of the city is expected to become normal by Tuesday afternoon, it stated.

BMC had received complaints from island city and Andheri, as a reply, the civic body asked the natives to use water judiciously.

The unit supplies 3,750 million litres of water to the city everyday.

The water treatment plant uses 45 lakh units of power to run on a monthly basis, making it 5.40 crore units a year and bringing the total cost to Rs 42 crores per year.

Currently, BMC has a target to set up solar power plants of 20 megawatts, its first phase was completed in 2018.

(With inputs from agency)