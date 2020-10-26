India Mumbai Power Cut: Maha energy minister hits out at Tata Power, seeks reforms in islanding system Updated : October 26, 2020 11:06 PM IST Raut said the islanding system, under which the city gets isolated from the broader grid to ensure a steady supply, has been in place since 1981. He questioned why Tata Power "failed on October 12, resulting in a broad set of troubles, including halting of trains mid-track. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.