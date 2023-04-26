English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsMumbai Police tightens security for Maharashtra Day celebrations at Shivaji Park on May 1

Mumbai Police tightens security for Maharashtra Day celebrations at Shivaji Park on May 1

Mumbai Police tightens security for Maharashtra Day celebrations at Shivaji Park on May 1
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 26, 2023 6:10:03 PM IST (Published)

The restrictions will remain in force in Shivaji Park and neighbouring areas for 24 hours on May 1. Maharashtra Day is a significant event in the state and commemorates the formation of the state on May 1, 1960.

Mumbai Police issued advisory and prohibitory orders on Wednesday, April 26, ahead of the Maharashtra Day celebrations at Shivaji Park in Dadar on May 1. According to the guidelines issued by police, flying objects will be prohibited within the Shivaji Park area and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be imposed in view of the VIP movements.

Recommended Articles

View All
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up

New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up

Apr 26, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric

Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric

Apr 26, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine

Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine

Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The restrictions will remain in force for 24 hours, starting from 12 am on May 1.
The prohibitory orders in Shivaji Park area have been imposed as terrorists and anti-social elements may try to breach the peace during the Maharashtra Day celebration, according to the police.
https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1651147709926240258
Section 144 will be imposed in the areas under the jurisdiction of Mahim Police Station, Shivaji Park Police Station, Dadar Police Station, and Worli Police Station.
The police have also stated that VIP movements are expected in some areas, and with a large number of people expected to gather for the celebrations, it is essential to put adequate security checks in place. The Mumbai Police have urged the public to cooperate with them and report any suspicious activity immediately to the authorities.
ALSO READ | Jammu and kashmir | Five soldiers killed as terrorists ambush army vehicle in Poonch
Maharashtra Day is a significant event in the state and commemorates the formation of the state on May 1, 1960. Maharashtra was officially formed as a separate state after the Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect. The celebrations usually involve cultural programmes, parades, and flag-hoisting ceremonies across the state.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

MaharashtraMumbai Police
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X