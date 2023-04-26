Mumbai Police tightens security for Maharashtra Day celebrations at Shivaji Park on May 1

The restrictions will remain in force in Shivaji Park and neighbouring areas for 24 hours on May 1. Maharashtra Day is a significant event in the state and commemorates the formation of the state on May 1, 1960.

Mumbai Police issued advisory and prohibitory orders on Wednesday, April 26, ahead of the Maharashtra Day celebrations at Shivaji Park in Dadar on May 1. According to the guidelines issued by police, flying objects will be prohibited within the Shivaji Park area and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be imposed in view of the VIP movements.

The restrictions will remain in force for 24 hours, starting from 12 am on May 1.

The prohibitory orders in Shivaji Park area have been imposed as terrorists and anti-social elements may try to breach the peace during the Maharashtra Day celebration, according to the police.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1651147709926240258

Section 144 will be imposed in the areas under the jurisdiction of Mahim Police Station, Shivaji Park Police Station, Dadar Police Station, and Worli Police Station.

The police have also stated that VIP movements are expected in some areas, and with a large number of people expected to gather for the celebrations, it is essential to put adequate security checks in place. The Mumbai Police have urged the public to cooperate with them and report any suspicious activity immediately to the authorities.

ALSO READ | Jammu and kashmir | Five soldiers killed as terrorists ambush army vehicle in Poonch

Maharashtra Day is a significant event in the state and commemorates the formation of the state on May 1, 1960. Maharashtra was officially formed as a separate state after the Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect. The celebrations usually involve cultural programmes, parades, and flag-hoisting ceremonies across the state.