Mumbai police saves man from ending life after US agency's suicide alert

A resident of Jogeshwari, the man is an IT engineer. He had taken loans from financial institutions for education and other requirements. He was unable to pay the housing loan instalments which led him to depression.

A official said on Thursday that the Mumbai Police traced a 25-year-old man and saved him from ending his life after receiving an alert from a US law enforcement agency. The agency informed that a person was searching 'how to commit suicide without pain' on Google. With the help of the IP address and location shared by the US National Central Bureau-Interpol, the police located the man to an IT company in Kurla area of Mumbai.

A resident of Jogeshwari, the man is an IT engineer. He had taken loans from financial institutions for education and other requirements. He was unable to pay the housing loan instalments which led him to depression.

The US-based agency alerted the Interpol office in New Delhi, which in tuen forwarded the information to the Mumbai Police. The official said that the man was bought to the crime branch office and counselled and added that the man has attempted suicide three-four times in the past as well.

After counselling, the man was allowed to go home with his parents and was advised to undergo therapy.