English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsMumbai police saves man from ending life after US agency's suicide alert

Mumbai police saves man from ending life after US agency's suicide alert

Mumbai police saves man from ending life after US agency's suicide alert
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 16, 2023 11:45:53 AM IST (Published)

A resident of Jogeshwari, the man is an IT engineer. He had taken loans from financial institutions for education and other requirements. He was unable to pay the housing loan instalments which led him to depression.

A official said on Thursday that the Mumbai Police traced a 25-year-old man and saved him from ending his life after receiving an alert from a US law enforcement agency. The agency informed that a person was searching 'how to commit suicide without pain' on Google. With the help of the IP address and location shared by the US National Central Bureau-Interpol, the police located the man to an IT company in Kurla area of Mumbai.

Recommended Articles

View All
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework

Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework

Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases

Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases

Feb 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality

Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality

Feb 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Feb 14, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


A resident of Jogeshwari, the man is an IT engineer. He had taken loans from financial institutions for education and other requirements. He was unable to pay the housing loan instalments which led him to depression.
The US-based agency alerted the Interpol office in New Delhi, which in tuen forwarded the information to the Mumbai Police. The official said that the man was bought to the crime branch office and counselled and added that the man has attempted suicide three-four times in the past as well.
After counselling, the man was allowed to go home with his parents and was advised to undergo therapy.
Also Read: Aadi Mahotsav in Delhi — Here are details about the tribal festival PM Modi inaugurated
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Watch: Masked man throws bombs at university in Madhya Pradesh, no one injured

Next Article

Aadi Mahotsav in Delhi — Here are details about the tribal festival PM Modi inaugurated

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X