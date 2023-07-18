Mumbai police receive threat message: 'UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi govts are on target'

"The accused also threatened to be ready for a 26/11-like terrorist attack," police were quoted by ANI as saying.
The Mumbai Police said on Tuesday that Mumbai's traffic control room received a message, threatening that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi governments are on target.
The official added that a case under section 509 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered "against the unknown (person)".
First Published: Jul 18, 2023 10:37 AM IST
