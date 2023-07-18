CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsMumbai police receive threat message: 'UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi govts are on target'

Mumbai police receive threat message: 'UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi govts are on target'

Mumbai police receive threat message: 'UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi govts are on target'
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 18, 2023 10:37:29 AM IST (Published)

"The accused also threatened to be ready for a 26/11-like terrorist attack," police were quoted by ANI as saying.

The Mumbai Police said on Tuesday that Mumbai's traffic control room received a message, threatening that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi governments are on target.

"The accused also threatened to be ready for a 26/11-like terrorist attack," police were quoted by ANI as saying.
The official added that a case under section 509 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered "against the unknown (person)".
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Mumbai PolicePM ModiYogi Adityanath

Recommended Articles

View All
Legal Digest: Appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Legal Digest: Appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X