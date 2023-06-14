Mumbai Police observes 'No Honking Day' to reduce noise pollution in city

Noise pollution is a growing menace especially in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru, among others where honking by bikes and vehicles is a major contributing factor.

Mumbai Police is observing ‘No Honking Day’ throughout the city today, on June 14, to curb noise pollution and to create awareness about the menace among the people. The police appealed to the people to make ‘no honking’ a habit.

“This Wednesday, try giving your ears some rest. We hope you will enjoy the peace and be motivated to make #NoHonking a habit!” Mumbai Police tweeted.

The police advised drivers to use horns of the permitted sound levels, as per the guidelines laid out in Rule No.119 of the Central Motors Vehicle Rules of 1989.

Earlier, the Mumbai police released a statement mentioning that unnecessary honking causes noise pollution which adversely impacts human health and the environment.

“Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai, has decided to observe 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, to curb the trend of honking among motorists,” the Mumbai Police said in the statement.

A few exceptions for the no-honking day regulations have also been allowed by the department. As per the statement, ambulances, fire brigades and other emergency vehicles will be exempted from the ‘No Honking Day’ restrictions. Apart from these, the department has urged all motorists not to use their horns on June 14.

ALSO READ|

Noise pollution is a growing menace especially in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru, among others where honking by bikes and vehicles is a major contributing factor.

Noise pollution can cause severe health complications among people, especially the ailing and elderly individuals.

As per a study conducted by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), noise from traffic is one of the prime causes of noise pollution.

Several studies have also found links between noise pollution and Alzheimer's disease.

A recent study published in Forbes, which tracked about 639 adults for nearly 12 years showed a correlation between the impact of noise pollution on hearing loss with age and Alzheimer’s disease. The research indicated that mild hearing loss doubled the risk of dementia and moderate hearing loss increased the risk of the disease by three times. Further, people who suffered hearing impairment were five times more likely to suffer from dementia.

Thus, it is important to spread awareness and take all necessary steps possible to reduce noise pollution.