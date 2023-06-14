CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsMumbai Police observes 'No Honking Day' to reduce noise pollution in city

Mumbai Police observes 'No Honking Day' to reduce noise pollution in city

Mumbai Police observes 'No Honking Day' to reduce noise pollution in city
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 2:58:21 PM IST (Published)

Noise pollution is a growing menace especially in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru, among others where honking by bikes and vehicles is a major contributing factor.

Mumbai Police is observing ‘No Honking Day’ throughout the city today, on June 14, to curb noise pollution and to create awareness about the menace among the people. The police appealed to the people to make ‘no honking’ a habit.

“This Wednesday, try giving your ears some rest. We hope you will enjoy the peace and be motivated to make #NoHonking a habit!” Mumbai Police tweeted.
The police advised drivers to use horns of the permitted sound levels, as per the guidelines laid out in Rule No.119 of the Central Motors Vehicle Rules of 1989.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X