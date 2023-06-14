Mumbai Police observes 'No Honking Day' to reduce noise pollution in city

Noise pollution is a growing menace especially in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru, among others where honking by bikes and vehicles is a major contributing factor.

Mumbai Police is observing ‘No Honking Day’ throughout the city today, on June 14, to curb noise pollution and to create awareness about the menace among the people. The police appealed to the people to make ‘no honking’ a habit.

“This Wednesday, try giving your ears some rest. We hope you will enjoy the peace and be motivated to make #NoHonking a habit!” Mumbai Police tweeted.

This Wednesday, try giving your ears some rest. We hope you will enjoy the peace and be motivated to make #NoHonking a habit! #CareForYourEar #SilenceIsGolden #NoHonkingDay pic.twitter.com/sihojljGH8 — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 14, 2023

The police advised drivers to use horns of the permitted sound levels, as per the guidelines laid out in Rule No.119 of the Central Motors Vehicle Rules of 1989.