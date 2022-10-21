Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders from November 1-15

By CNBCTV18.com

The Mumbai Police on Friday issued prohibitory orders under section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act in Mumbai for 15 days. The order will be effective from November 1 to November 15.

Under the prohibitory orders, no more than five persons can gather at a place, no processions are allowed, bursting of firecrackers, and the use of loudspeakers and music bands in a procession are not allowed.

Wedding ceremonies and funerals are exempted under this order.

More details are awaited