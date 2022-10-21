Homeindia news

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders from November 1-15

By CNBCTV18.com

Under the prohibitory orders, no more than five persons can gather at a place, no processions are allowed, bursting of firecrackers, and use of loudspeakers and music bands in a procession are not allowed.

The Mumbai Police on Friday issued prohibitory orders under section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act in Mumbai for 15 days. The order will be effective from November 1 to November 15.

Wedding ceremonies and funerals are exempted under this order.
More details are awaited
