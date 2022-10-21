    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders from November 1-15

    Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders from November 1-15

    Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders from November 1-15
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Under the prohibitory orders, no more than five persons can gather at a place, no processions are allowed, bursting of firecrackers, and use of loudspeakers and music bands in a procession are not allowed.

    The Mumbai Police on Friday issued prohibitory orders under section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act in Mumbai for 15 days. The order will be effective from November 1 to November 15.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Taylor Swift’s Midnights revisits the superstar’s soft pop-rock style

    Taylor Swift’s Midnights revisits the superstar’s soft pop-rock style

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Under the prohibitory orders, no more than five persons can gather at a place, no processions are allowed, bursting of firecrackers, and the use of loudspeakers and music bands in a procession are not allowed.
    Wedding ceremonies and funerals are exempted under this order.
    More details are awaited
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    mumbaiMumbai Policeprohibitory orders

    Previous Article

    Coal India plans 17 projects worth Rs 11,000 crore for green transport of coal

    Next Article

    Army chopper crashes at Migging in Arunachal Pradesh

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng