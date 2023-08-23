Mumbai police files FIR against 4B Networks founder & CEO Rahul Yadav in Rs 10 crore cheating case

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Rahul Yadav and Sanjay Saini, founders of PropTech firm 4B Networks, which operates the brand Broker Network. The police have booked both the accused in a cheating case. The EOW has also issued a lookout notice against both Yadav and Saini. This follows a complaint filed by Rajasthan-based Vikas Omprakash Nowal of Interspace Communication Pvt Ltd.

DCP Sangram Singh Nishandar told CNBC-TV18, "We filed an FIR in the matter last week. We have also issued a lookout notice against both the accused. We followed the due procedure. Once we got the complaint, we conducted a preliminary enquiry and when we found satisfactory grounds for the case, we filed an FIR."

As per the FIR, the complainant informed the EOW that Interspace was assigned the advertising campaign for Rahul Yadav's 4B Networks. As per this contract, Interspace put up over 80 hoarding for 4B Networks in Pune between February 2022 and September 2022, but Yadav and Saini did not fulfil their payment obligations for this service. The complainant claims that 4B Networks has outstanding dues of over Rs seven crores, which rises to Rs 10.5 crores once interest is added.

Yadav and Saini have been booked under IPC 420 (cheating), IPC 409 (criminal breach of trust), IPC 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and IPC 34 (common intention).

As some of our readers may remember, Rahul Yadav became famous for founding property startup Housing.com in 2012. He was fired from the firm in 2015. His latest venture, 4B Networks is also reportedly involved in arbitration with investor InfoEdge, which pumped in through its subsidiary Allcheckdeals India a sum of Rs 288 crore – Rs 276 crore in equity and Rs 12 crore in debt financing through InfoEdge was forced to write down this investment, saying it had not received requested financial information from 4B Networks, and launch a forensic audit into the books of the company.